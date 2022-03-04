 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Montezuma through Mount Carmel.

White River at Hazleton and Petersburg.

.Ongoing flooding continues on the White River at Petersburg and
Hazleton, and most of the Wabash River from Montezuma downstream.
Both rivers have crested and are receding.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is
currently forecast to last well into next week, but could be
extended based on expected rainfall this weekend into early next
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:45 AM EST Friday the stage was 14.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:45 AM EST Friday was 15.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

ISBE announces $4 million grant to support bilingual educator pipeline

  • 0
IL. Language Teacher Pipeline

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Board of Education has announced a $4 million grant, funded with federal pandemic relief dollars, to support the bilingual educator pipeline.

The grant will cover the cost of tuition for current educators to earn full licensure to teach English Learners.  

The State Board of Education says Illinois schools have a high demand for bilingual education teachers. In October 2021, Illinois school districts reported 98 vacancies for bilingual education classroom teachers. Data from the 2020-21 school year show that the pandemic disproportionately impacted the academic and social-emotional well-being of Illinois’ English Learners.

“I served as the director of bilingual services in a school district for nine years, so I know how critical it is for English Learners to have properly trained and licensed teachers – it's important for any child, but especially for children learning English. Their ability to flourish in school in any subject depends wholly on getting effective services to support their language development,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala. “I encourage school districts to take advantage of this opportunity. And I encourage any teacher who may be looking to advance in their career or take on a new challenge to consider obtaining their ESL or bilingual endorsement – now entirely for free.” 

There are 2,220 bilingual education teachers in Illinois who currently have a non-renewable five-year provisional license, known as the Educator License with Stipulations with a Transitional Bilingual Education endorsement (ELS-TBE). These educators need to earn a Professional Educator License (PEL) in order to continue serving as teachers beyond the five-year term of the ELS-TBE. 

Additionally, any Illinois teacher holding a PEL can earn a subsequent English as a Second Language (ESL) or Bilingual endorsement to help meet critical English Learner needs in their attendance centers. 

The two-year grant, funded with American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief dollars, will enable school districts to pay tuition for both groups of educators to earn the credentials they need: for teachers with an ELS-TBE to earn full licensure and for teachers with a PEL to earn ESL and/or Bilingual endorsements. 

ISBE has extended the deadline for interested school districts to fill out the Intent to Apply form to 5 p.m. on March 11. Find additional resources about bilingual and ESL licensure on the ISBE website

