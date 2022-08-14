Isaiah 117 House hosts grand opening in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Isaiah 117 House holds itself to the standard of making sure kids feel loved when they need it most. They provide shelter, toys, clothes, and whatever else they might need at a moment's notice.
The Isaiah 117 House is a Tennessee-based organization that cares for children awaiting foster placement.
The newest location is in Knox County. This is the eleventh location for the nonprofit with others in Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, Texas, and Virginia.
Organization founder Ronda Paulson explained the purpose of expanding another home into Knox County.
"It was great when we started but what we are seeing post-2020 are numbers like we have never seen," she said. "So, the need has just sky-rocketed and so now more than ever it's time for a home like this."
Helping children in need is the main goal for the Isaiah House. The house provides toys to young kids, clothes to children of all ages, and so much more to those who are in need.
"I have been waiting for this day for so long and we have had a lot of cries, a lot of laughs, we've had a lot of discussions and we have had a lot of groups come together to make this day happen," Knox County program coordinator Jacquelyn Cunningham said.
The organization has a simple symbol: A red door.
While the symbol is simplistic, its meaning is much deeper.
"The red door means belonging, unity, love, it means when we can come together and be a family," Cunningham said. "Ronda had it in a vision so ever since we have represented the Isaiah house with an Isaiah 117 red door."
The goal of the Isaiah 117 House is to help kids, but it can be broken down into more than just one goal.
"The goal is three parts," Paulson said. "We want to reduce trauma for children, we want to lighten the load of case managers, and we want to ease the transition for the future foster placement."
If you would like to learn more about the non-profit organization visit their website isaiah117house.com