Is your car ready for winter? This map will help you navigate the snowy roads

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week is Indiana's official winter weather preparedness week.
The Indiana Department of Transportation and the National Weather Service want to remind you about the dangers of winter weather.
INDOT says there are several things you can do to prepare for severe weather on the roads.
Keep your gas tank full, and make sure your car's battery is strong. Keep emergency supplies in your car, like a flashlight, food, and a shovel.
You can update yourself on the latest road conditions by visiting this link.