Is there a problem with the ballot in the upcoming Vigo County election? Here's what both sides say

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County election officials are taking a closer look at concerns that this year's electronic ballot could be unfair.
The issue was brought up at a public test of voting machines on Monday.
Some candidates' names have been cut off on pages listing more than one race.
Voters will need to scroll down to see the complete list of candidates.
Vigo County Commissioner Brenden Kearns is one candidate you have to scroll to see.
He says that gives an unfair advantage to his opponent, Mark Clinkenbeard. He's asking for the ballot to be changed.
"Changing the ballot is not an easy task," Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman said. "He has said that it's an unfair advantage that we should redo all the ballots. That's not feasible. At minimum, it's going to cost us 25, 35, 40 thousand dollars," Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman said.
We spoke with Kearns and Clinkenbeard.
It's important to point out that the voting machine will not allow you to advance to the next page without scrolling down first. This forces the voter to view all the candidates in a race.
Still, Kearns says he's worried people will be confused when voting.
"The point of elections is to make it easy and accessible for everybody. This particular situation which I hope to see corrected on Sunday and in time for early voting on Wednesday. This particular situation does prevent people from voting as easy as what it should be here in the united states," Kearns said.
Clinkenbeard told us he says the ballot is fair as it is.
"They know what they're doing, and it's easy to scroll down. It makes you scroll down before you finish your ballot, so at the end of the day, I think it's much ado about nothing," Clinkenbeard said.
An emergency meeting will be held this Sunday at 8:30 A.M. to discuss the ballot issue.
If the election board decides to change the ballot style, it'll have to conduct a new public test.