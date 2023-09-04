Is it too early to start thinking about Christmas? Not for the people planning this event in Bridgeton

BRIDGETON, Ind. (WTHI) - As we enter September, many are eager for fall to begin. Others, however, are already thinking of Christmas.
News 10 spoke with one of two sisters organizing this year's Bridgeton Country Christmas. It's an event that's been going on for many years.
There, you can explore Bridgeton, listen to live music and check out local shops and vendors. Organizers say it's a perfect time to find some unique Christmas gifts.
Well, Bridgeton wouldn't be here if it wasn't for the Covered Bridge Festival and our smaller events throughout the year. So we really appreciate when the public comes out and supports our events. So, come on out to Bridgeton and have a good time," Co-organizer Celia Case said.
It's happening Thanksgiving weekend and the first weekend of December from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. On Sundays, you can stop in from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.