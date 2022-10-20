 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR
CENTRAL INDIANA...

* AFFECTED AREA...All of central Indiana.

* TIMING...11 AM to 8 PM Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 21 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the lower 50s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out
of a vehicle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Is Barilla really 'Italy's No. 1 brand of pasta?' A lawsuit says no

  • 0
Is Barilla really 'Italy's No. 1 brand of pasta?' A lawsuit says no

Barilla is facing a lawsuit over allegedly deceptive advertising about the pasta's origins. Packs of Barilla pasta are seen in a supermarket in Rome, on September 27, 2013.

 Tony Gentile/Reuters

Barilla can't avoid a class-action lawsuit over allegedly deceptive advertising about the pasta's origins, a federal judge ruled this week.

At issue is the brand's slogan "Italy's No. 1 brand of pasta," which the lawsuit says can lead customers to believe it's actually made in Italy. The customers that filed the lawsuit last year, Matthew Sinatro and Jessica Prost, said they bought multiple boxes of Barilla pasta thinking they were made in Italy.

They also said that Barilla misrepresents its Italian origin because its uses the colors of Italy's flag, "further perpetuating the notion that the products are authentic pastas from Italy." They also say that with Barilla's ad campaign because it positions it "as authentic, genuine Italian pastas—made from ingredients sources in Italy (like durum wheat), and manufactured in Italy," when it's not.

However, as stated on Barilla's website, it's not. The pasta is made in Iowa and New York, using the same machines used its plant in Parma, Italy. Barilla was founded in 1877 in the small Italian town and has grown as an "international group present in more than 100 countries."

The judge this week ruled that the pair suffered "economic injury" and presented enough evidence that they wouldn't have purchased Barilla if they knew it wasn't made in Italy. A box of Barilla can cost twice as much as a private label.

Barilla didn't immediately return CNN Business' request for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you