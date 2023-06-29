IRS extends tax payment deadline for tornado victims in Wabash Valley

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and west central Indiana,
including the following counties, in southwest Indiana, Daviess,
Greene, Knox, Martin and Sullivan. In west central Indiana, Clay,
Owen, Putnam, Vermillion and Vigo.

* WHEN...Until 215 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 910 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have
fallen.
- More thunderstorms will move over the area and could bring
additional heavy rain. Be prepared in case flood warnings are
needed.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Terre Haute, Washington, Brazil, Linton, Sullivan,
Bloomfield, Shoals, Loogootee, West Terre Haute, Jasonville,
Worthington, Odon, Shelburn, Prairieton, Prairie Creek,
Farmersburg, Seelyville, Dugger, Knightsville and Clay City.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect until midnight
EDT Friday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

IRS extends tax payment deadline for tornado victims in Wabash Valley

Sullivan tornado aftermath

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - More information is on the way for people who were affected by the tornados earlier this year.

The Internal Revenue Service is giving people more time to pay their taxes. If you were affected by the storm, the IRS should have sent you a letter in April or May.

That letter said you had 21 days to pay your taxes. New letters are being sent now with updated information. You will have until later this year to pay.

The IRS has other resources for people who were affected by the disaster. You can find those resources here.

