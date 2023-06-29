IRS extends tax payment deadline for tornado victims in Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - More information is on the way for people who were affected by the tornados earlier this year.
The Internal Revenue Service is giving people more time to pay their taxes. If you were affected by the storm, the IRS should have sent you a letter in April or May.
That letter said you had 21 days to pay your taxes. New letters are being sent now with updated information. You will have until later this year to pay.
The IRS has other resources for people who were affected by the disaster. You can find those resources here.