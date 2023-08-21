Iraq switches off electronic billboards after hacker broadcasts porn to Baghdad passers-by

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105. For
the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 110 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Wednesday. For
the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday morning through
Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105. For
the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 110 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Wednesday. For
the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday morning through
Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT
EDT TONIGHT.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Iraq switches off electronic billboards after hacker broadcasts porn to Baghdad passers-by

  • 0
Iraq switches off electronic billboards after hacker broadcasts porn to Baghdad passers-by

Vehicles drive past a switched-off advertising screen at Kahramana Square in Baghdad on August 20.

 Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — Iraqi authorities have switched off electronic advertising boards in Baghdad after pornographic footage was broadcast on one of the screens.

A man has now been arrested by the police after the x-rated material was broadcast to passers-by in the capital, local media reported.

The digital advertising boards were switched off on Sunday, according to Shafaq News, which said: “Iraqi security authorities decided to temporarily turn off screens displaying advertisements in public places in the capital, Baghdad, after they were subjected to electronic hacking and immoral clips were displayed in public.”

A statement from the Iraqi Interior Ministry said the adult content was aired on a screen in Uqba bin Nafeh Square, a busy thoroughfare in central Baghdad.

The statement from the ministry’s Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency, posted on Facebook, said: “The Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency, after obtaining judicial approvals and through field work, auditing and monitoring of surveillance cameras, was able to arrest the accused who carried out the hacking.”

The statement went on to add that following “preliminary investigations,” the accused man suggested that “he had committed this immoral act due to financial problems with the owner of the company that owns the display screen.”

Some, but not all, of the screens are now back in operation, CNN has confirmed.

Last year, the Iraqi government announced that it planned to block porn sites, though it is not clear how effective that policy has been.

Over the past year, the government has also cracked down on social media influencers.

A platform called “Report” was launched this year to allow citizens to anonymously report “negative” or “immoral” content seen online. The government has nevertheless insisted that freedoms of expression are not at risk and will always be protected.

Earlier this month, Iraq’s official media regulator ordered all media and social media companies operating in the Arab state not to use the term “homosexuality” and instead to say “sexual deviance.”

The Communications and Media Commission (CMC) document said the use of the term “gender” was also banned. It prohibited all phone and internet companies licensed by it from using the terms in any of their mobile applications.

Iraq does not explicitly criminalize gay sex but loosely defined morality clauses in its penal code have been used to target members of the LGBT community.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Aqeel Najim contributed to this report.

Tags

Recommended for you