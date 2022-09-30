Investigators receive several tips on suspicious Sullivan County fires

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The investigation continues into several suspicious fires in Sullivan County.
The state fire marshal's office says the Indiana arson hotline has received some tips. Investigators are checking those out.
So far, they haven't named any suspects nor made any arrests.
There were six unexplained fires from July through September.
Investigators encourage you to keep calling the arson hotline with information at 1-800-382-4628.
You could get a reward if your tip leads to an arrest and conviction.