Investigation, traffic stop and chase leads officers to thousands of fentanyl pills in Terre Haute home

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Terre Haute released information on a drug bust last month that they claim netted thousands of fentanyl pills.
The bust happened on September 20.
According to Terre Haute police, Vigo County Drug Task Force officers launched an investigation into the distribution and sale of fentanyl pills.
That investigation led officers to Leslie Robinson, 35, of Terre Haute.
When police tried to pull him over, he allegedly took off. Robinson reportedly crashed his vehicle.
Police searched Robinson's home.
That's where police said they found thousands of fentanyl, with a street value of around $75,000.