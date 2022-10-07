 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM EDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 11 AM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Investigation, traffic stop and chase leads officers to thousands of fentanyl pills in Terre Haute home

  • Updated
  • 0
Robinson
By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Terre Haute released information on a drug bust last month that they claim netted thousands of fentanyl pills.

The bust happened on September 20.

fentanyl pills

 fentanyl pills

According to Terre Haute police, Vigo County Drug Task Force officers launched an investigation into the distribution and sale of fentanyl pills.

That investigation led officers to Leslie Robinson, 35, of Terre Haute.

When police tried to pull him over, he allegedly took off. Robinson reportedly crashed his vehicle.

Police searched Robinson's home.

That's where police said they found thousands of fentanyl, with a street value of around $75,000.

Recommended for you