Investigation into Vermillion Co. deputy who accidentally shot a student at a local school wraps - here's what happens next

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State Police investigation is complete for a deputy who accidentally shot a student at a local school.

On Tuesday, the public information officer said the agency sent its report to the Vermillion County prosecutor.

Police say Vermillion County Deputy Tim DisPennett fired his service weapon, hitting a student.

It happened last month during a vocational police officer training class for students at South Vermillion.

From here, the prosecutor's office will review the case and determine if charges are appropriate.

DisPennett was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

What happened?

According to police, the shooting happened on November 17.

There was a class teaching students how to be officers. Participants in the classroom were doing a drill about a scenario with a so-called "bad guy."

Eight to ten students were in the class.

Police say a DisPennett accidentally fired his service weapon and hit a student. The student went to a Terre Haute hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.