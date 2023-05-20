Investigation continues into southern Vigo County fire

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Firefighters continue to investigate a large fire that broke out in southern Vigo County Saturday afternoon.
It happened at Thompson Diesel Service, which is located at 12525 S. Singhurst Street.
The Pierson Fire Department said seven different fire crews were called to the scene.
Fire officials said it was challenging to extinguish since the fire had progressed to a large attic area and was difficult to access safely.
They used more than 120,000 gallons of water to put out the fire.
Firefighters said no one was injured in the blaze and all animals were rescued.
The department said the investigation continues into the cause of the fire, but arson has been ruled out.