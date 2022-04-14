Invasive pear trees in full bloom

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River at Lafayette, Montezuma, and Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. .Rainfall amounts of one to two inches across much of central Indiana yesterday will lead to lowland and minor flooding along the East Fork White, lower White, and Wabash Rivers. River flooding could last into next week in lower parts of the basins. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT TO EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...From late Friday night to early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of Montezuma begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Saturday morning to a crest of 15.8 feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&