Invasive pear trees in full bloom

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Spring is here, and there's no doubt you've noticed nature coming back to life in your area. You've also probably seen a lot of blooming pear trees. One expert tells News 10 that the majority of them are invasive.
The majority of the ones you see are Callery pear trees. The trees also come in the Bradford and Chanticleer varieties.
These trees are invasive to our area. Birds can carry the seeds from the city into the country. Then the trees choke out other native species from the natural landscape.
One expert says the trees can be dangerous in your landscaping as well.
"As they get older, their canopy is so heavy, and the branches are so heavy that they will split in half, or they will completely lose their canopy. It is a serious hazard for someone that has it planted next to their home or powerlines," said Amber Slaughterbeck, Regional Specialist for the State of Indiana Cooperative Species Management.
You can help stop the spread by working to control this invasive tree. Experts recommend cutting down Callery pear trees on your property.
It is important to correctly identify Callery pear because there are native serviceberry, plum, and crabapple species that bloom about the same time as Callery pear, and all have five-petaled whiteish flowers. Serviceberry flower petals are bright white, star-shaped with wavy margins and space between the flowers, as opposed to petals that are rounded and close together for the invasive ornamental pears.
Native plums have stamens that are longer than the petals. Apple and crabapple flowers can vary from white with a pinkish hue to fully pink, and apple tree branches are nearer to horizontal, and less uniform compared to the vertical, symmetrical branching of Callery pear.
If you need help identifying your tree, you can send a picture to the Indiana Invasives Initiative. You can email Amber at amber@sicim.info or simply text 812-229-3539.