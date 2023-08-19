 Skip to main content
Intrepid Phoenix celebrates success in fitness for recovery

  Updated
  • 0

Intrepid Phoenix celebrates success in fitness for recovery

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One organization is celebrating a year of fitness for recovery in Vigo County.

Intrepid Phoenix is a fitness organization for people in recovery. Now in Vigo County, the program has 112 members who have logged over 1,700 workouts throughout the year.

Intrepid partners with the YMCA, Wabash Valley Recovery Center and Next Step Foundation to reach their ultimate goal.

"Anybody who is directly involved in recovery and getting the help that they need. We work with them to get people who are in recovery into working out and into healthy habits instead of the bad ones that they were in," said Molly Isles, coordinator.

Organizers are looking forward to another successful year for those in recovery.

