'Intimate Whispers' opens its doors just in time for Valentine's Day - Check it out!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With Valentine's Day right around the corner, folks are looking to do some shopping for that special someone.
With that being said, there is a new store in town to check out!
'Intimate Whispers Boutique' had its grand opening in the Meadow's Shopping Center on Saturday.
It's a shop that offers intimates such as bras, underwear, and pajamas for women.
Owner, Roni Elder, says with Victoria's Secret closing down in the area, it was the perfect time to open up shop.
She says shoppers shouldn't have to rely on online shopping for pieces like this.
"I'm just so excited for people to come in and shop, and let us know what they think. If there is something missing, we definitely want to try and get that in here for everyone," Elder said.
You can follow both their Facebook and Instagram to keep up with the store's new inventory.