Interviews underway for hundreds of open jobs at Terre Haute Casino and Resort

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Construction is moving along at the Terre Haute Casino and Resort.
We took Sky Drone 10 above the casino construction site on Wednesday. The building is fully enclosed.
Leaders at the casino say the team is making great progress on the inside of the building.
It's scheduled to open at the end of March or early April. Before it opens, the casino needs to fill hundreds of positions.
All positions on the executive team have been hired. The interview process for dealers is underway right now.
The first dealer schools start in October.
