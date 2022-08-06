Interstate 70 crash kills semi driver

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - An early morning crash claims the life of a St. Louis man.
According to the Illinois State Police, this happened on Interstate 70 near milepost 152 in Clark County around 3 a.m. on Saturday.
That's just east of Marshall.
They say 60-year-old Claude Watson, of St. Louis, was driving a semi in the left lane while 45-year-old Duane Jones, of Dayton, was driving a semi in the right lane.
ISP says Jones crossed the centerline and made contact with Watson's semi.
Both vehicles then left the road to the right, crossed a ditch and traveled through a steel fence.
Watson's semi overturned, landing on the driver's side, and caught fire. Jones' semi came to rest in a nearby field.
Police say Watson was pronounced dead on the scene.
They say Jones had no injuries. He was cited for improper lane usage.