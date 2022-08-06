 Skip to main content
Interstate 70 crash kills semi driver

  • Updated
Police lights

File Photo

 By Chris Essex

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - An early morning crash claims the life of a St. Louis man.

According to the Illinois State Police, this happened on Interstate 70 near milepost 152 in Clark County around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

That's just east of Marshall.

They say 60-year-old Claude Watson, of St. Louis, was driving a semi in the left lane while 45-year-old Duane Jones, of Dayton, was driving a semi in the right lane.

ISP says Jones crossed the centerline and made contact with Watson's semi. 

Both vehicles then left the road to the right, crossed a ditch and traveled through a steel fence.

Watson's semi overturned, landing on the driver's side, and caught fire. Jones' semi came to rest in a nearby field.

Police say Watson was pronounced dead on the scene. 

They say Jones had no injuries. He was cited for improper lane usage.

