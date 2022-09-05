Internship opportunities open up in state lawmaker offices

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute lawmakers have internship opportunities for college students.
These opportunities are for college sophomores through recent graduates.
We begin with paid internships offered by the Indiana Senate Republican caucus. Interns will work full-time and earn $800 bi-weekly.
Positions are available for the 2023 legislative session. The session takes place from January through April. The deadline for applications is October 31.
The Indiana House Democrats also have six paid internship opportunities for the legislative session.
These, too, will be for college students and recent grads.
The deadline for these applications is October 31, applications received by October 15 will get higher consideration.