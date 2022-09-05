 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Internship opportunities open up in state lawmaker offices

  • Updated
  • 0
Indiana organizations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute lawmakers have internship opportunities for college students.

These opportunities are for college sophomores through recent graduates.

We begin with paid internships offered by the Indiana Senate Republican caucus. Interns will work full-time and earn $800 bi-weekly.

Positions are available for the 2023 legislative session. The session takes place from January through April. The deadline for applications is October 31.

The Indiana House Democrats also have six paid internship opportunities for the legislative session.

These, too, will be for college students and recent grads.

The deadline for these applications is October 31, applications received by October 15 will get higher consideration.

Learn how to apply here.

Recommended for you