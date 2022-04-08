Inspiring young musicians, one concert at a time

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County fourth-graders got a chance to experience a one-of-a-kind concert, thanks to the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra.
THSO hosted its annual "Adventures in Music" on Wednesday, at Tilson Auditorium.
Students from schools across the county were invited to the performance. The orchestra played songs popular with young students and featured music from the Star Wars trilogy.
Leaders with THSO hope the concert inspires students and gets them excited about music at an early age.