Inside look of Terre Haute South before voters vote on referendum

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Voters are deciding on the Vigo County Schools referendum.
If passed, it would fund $260 million in renovations to the county's three major high schools.
News 10 got the perspective of a student to learn how the facilities impact day-to-day learning.
Imaurie Shelton is a senior at Terre Haute South.
Kristy McPike teaches music history in the auditorium.
Students sit with book bags in neighboring seats so they have their laps available for laptops.
Mrs. McPike uses a music stand for a desk.
“It's upsetting that she can't even get her own classroom. She's been here for years. She's a sweet lady. She deserves her own classroom,” Shelton said.
News 10 headed down the science hallway to Terre Haute South.
Shelton said, “It’s honestly depressing and I’ve never been so ready to graduate in my life.”
The back science hallway is trapped in time. It's in the hallway that the 50-year-old school truly shows its age.
In second hour math class, Mrs. Patterson's room has windows, which means it's hot this time of year even in the mid-morning hours.
News 10 saw the temperature rise 8 degrees to 77.2, make that 77.4 degrees in just one class period.
Later in English, News 10 learned Mrs. Yarbrough must use a yardstick just so she can play a video on how to properly indent MLS style papers, something these college bound seniors will need this fall.
Imaurie hopes the students who will follow her don't have to deal with these same issues.