'Innovate Illinois' to bring federal investment for science, technology, and climate initiatives

CHICAGO - A new Illinois coalition will work to bring federal funding to Illinois for investments in science, technology, and climate initiatives.
Tuesday, Governor JB Pritzker announced Innovate Illinois. It's a public-private partnership to to coordinate the state’s efforts to secure funding through the CHIPS and Science Act, the Inflation Reduction Act, and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Innovate Illinois is a diverse coalition of business leaders, higher education institutions, and elected officials. Pritzker says these individuals will bring expertise on building on the state's success in priority areas, including science, transportation, innovation and technology.
The initiative will serve as the “front door” for businesses who would like to partner with the state and education system for research, technology, and workforce development for innovation-related federal grant opportunities.
“With the formation of Innovate Illinois, we are launching a first of its kind effort to bring federal dollars to Illinois and strengthen the state’s long-term economic vitality for generations to come,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
The coalition will be chaired by Governor Pritzker, and vice-chaired by Jenny Scanlon, Chief Executive Officer of UL Solutions and Civic Committee Chair, and Robert Jones, Chancellor at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. US Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth will serve in advisory roles.
In addition, Innovate Illinois will include a broad coalition of members representing state and local economic development partners, including the Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity, World Business Chicago, and Intersect Illinois; higher education institutions including the University of Illinois system, the University of Chicago, Northwestern University, and our state’s Community Colleges; as well as private sector representation through business CEOs, the Civic Committee, and P33.