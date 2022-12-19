Inmate transition going smoothly in "new" Vigo County jail

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County inmates have been in the new jail for nearly six weeks, but the Sheriff's Office is still battling a class-action lawsuit concerning the "old" jail.
The lawsuit states the inmates were not given proper care. News 10's Kit Hanley caught up with Sheriff John Plasse to see how the inmate transition has been.
Sheriff Plasse said they were still working on minor projects.
These include adding sound proofing to the walls in the holding cells to suppress loud echoes.
"It is just amazing how loud your voice will carry and how annoying that would be if someone is screaming over-and-over again, and you're in there trying to wait until you're assigned a cell," Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said.
Before the inmates were transferred, one cell block flooded the old jail by clogging toilets.
Sheriff Plasse says an incident like this won't happen at the new facility.
"One of the good things is you can control the water. We can control the amount of water so they can't continuously flush it. So, if they want to stuff something down the toilet and try to flood it, it's not going to happen."
Correctional officers can also regulate the time inmates can take a shower.
Showers are open 19 hours a day.
They are only closed during inmate counts and meal distribution.
"They can't play with some of the toys they had at the old jail, which is a good thing because we don't want to have big messes in there. It's a new jail, we want to take care of it."
The sheriff tells me the new jail meets the requirements set by U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson.
She is the judge presiding over the lawsuit.
However, they are still working to get more correctional officers to account for the extra space.
For now, he says the inmates are safe and secure.
"We don't mistreat people. We don't deny them their rights. This is 2022, the United States of America. We afford them everything they are due. It's just some people don't like it that they are here."
He says if you have any concerns, you can contact the Sheriff's Office and he will address them.
Here is the contact: (812) 462-3224.
The sheriff's office will be asking for 12 additional correctional officers to man the extra space next year. They will be proposing that to the Vigo County Council in February.