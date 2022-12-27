 Skip to main content
Inmate facing more charges after deputies say he attacked correctional officer

  • Updated
Man jailed after crashing through Indiana State Prison gate

Michael Rozsa
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An inmate in Parke county is facing more charges.  They come after deputies say he attacked a correctional officer. 
 
The Parke County Sheriff's Office released information Tuesday afternoon. They say the incident happened December 17. 
     
Michael Rozsa of Rockville is an inmate in the Jail. During a routine check, deputies said Rozsa attacked and confined a correctional officer in his cell. That officer was able to get free. 
     
Rozsa faces charges of battery with bodily injury to a public safety officer and attempted escape. 
 

