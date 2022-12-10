Inmate death at U.S. Penitentiary Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning about an inmate death at the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute.
Officials say, 50-year-old inmate, Anthony Alls, was found unresponsive just after midnight on Saturday.
Staff immediately requested emergency medical services (EMS) and initiated life-saving measures.
Alls was transported to a local hospital where he ultimately died.
Officials say no staff or other inmates were injured and at no time was the public in danger.
Alls had been in custody since April 2021. He was in his second year of an aggregate 22-year sentence.