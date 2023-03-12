Inmate back in custody after escaping Clay County Jail

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River, Wabash

.Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southern Indiana.

Flooding is expected to continue on the lower White through Tuesday
and along the Wabash through Thursday.

The crest on the Wabash is near Vincennes with river levels along
the White river falling along the full length of the river.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 15.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM EDT Sunday was 18.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this evening and continue falling to 8.3 feet Wednesday,
March 22.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CDT Sunday /9:30 AM EDT Sunday/ the stage was 19.8
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 AM CDT Sunday /9:30 AM EDT Sunday/ was 21.1
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 9.2 feet
Wednesday, March 22.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Inmate back in custody after escaping Clay County Jail

  • Updated
  • 0
Christopher Myers

4:20 p.m. Update: Clay County Sheriff Brice Swearingen told News 10 the inmate is back in custody.

Christopher Myers was located using unmanned aerial technology provided by the Indiana Department of Corrections.

Police say Myers was found just blocks away from the Clay County Justice Center. He was taken into custody without incident.

Additional charging information will be forwarded to the Clay County Prosecutor's Office.

Original Story:

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Authorities in Clay County are searching for an escaped inmate.

Police say inmate Christopher Myers broke a lock and door and left the building while performing kitchen duties just before noon Sunday.

Officers describe Myers as a 240-pound, 6'7" bald man with brown eyes and tattoos on his face and neck.

The U.S. Marshall Service and surrounding counties have been contacted to assist in locating the escaped inmate.

Police say Myers provided a residential address in Parke County, but also has connections to several locations in the Wabash Valley.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Christopher Myers, you are asked to contact the Clay County Justice Center at 812-446-2535 Ext. 5 or your nearest law enforcement agency.

Sheriff Brison Swearingen said jail administration is conducting an internal investigation to figure out what protocols were violated that led to the escape.

Myers was put in jail for failure to appear for a level 6 felony.