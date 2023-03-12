Inmate back in custody after escaping Clay County Jail

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... White River, Wabash .Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southern Indiana. Flooding is expected to continue on the lower White through Tuesday and along the Wabash through Thursday. The crest on the Wabash is near Vincennes with river levels along the White river falling along the full length of the river. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills about 75 percent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 AM CDT Sunday /9:30 AM EDT Sunday/ the stage was 19.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CDT Sunday /9:30 AM EDT Sunday/ was 21.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 9.2 feet Wednesday, March 22. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&