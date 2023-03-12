Inmate back in custody after escaping Clay County Jail

4:20 p.m. Update: Clay County Sheriff Brice Swearingen told News 10 the inmate is back in custody.
Christopher Myers was located using unmanned aerial technology provided by the Indiana Department of Corrections.
Police say Myers was found just blocks away from the Clay County Justice Center. He was taken into custody without incident.
Additional charging information will be forwarded to the Clay County Prosecutor's Office.
Original Story:
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Authorities in Clay County are searching for an escaped inmate.
Police say inmate Christopher Myers broke a lock and door and left the building while performing kitchen duties just before noon Sunday.
Officers describe Myers as a 240-pound, 6'7" bald man with brown eyes and tattoos on his face and neck.
The U.S. Marshall Service and surrounding counties have been contacted to assist in locating the escaped inmate.
Police say Myers provided a residential address in Parke County, but also has connections to several locations in the Wabash Valley.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Christopher Myers, you are asked to contact the Clay County Justice Center at 812-446-2535 Ext. 5 or your nearest law enforcement agency.
Sheriff Brison Swearingen said jail administration is conducting an internal investigation to figure out what protocols were violated that led to the escape.
Myers was put in jail for failure to appear for a level 6 felony.