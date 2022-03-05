Initiative works to bridge the gap in food insecurity with children

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... White River near and downstream of Petersburg. Wabash River near and downstream of Montezuma. .Ongoing flooding continues on the White River at Petersburg and points downstream, and most of the Wabash River from Montezuma downstream. Both rivers have crested and are receding for now. A few points may briefly fall below flood stage before rising back above in a day or two as additional rainfall is expected. Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is currently forecast to last well into next week, but could be extended based on expected rainfall this weekend into early next week. Additional portions of these and other waterways not currently in flood may return to flood conditions late this weekend into early next week based on this expected rainfall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Sunday afternoon by around 1200 PM CST /100 PM EST/. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, MARCH 13... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...Until Sunday, March 13. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is overtopped. Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:45 PM EST Saturday the stage was 13.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Monday afternoon to a crest of 18.3 feet Wednesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&