Initiative works to bridge the gap in food insecurity with children

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Food insecurity with children is still being felt across the nation but also right here in the Wabash Valley. Now Indiana schools and various partners are stepping up to feed kids.
The Indiana Partnership for Hunger-Free students is working to make sure children have a healthy school breakfast every morning.
This is a state-wide coalition of partners working to make this happen. Stakeholders who help include parents, administration, and more.
"The main goal is we're striving to eliminate hunger by engaging and educating stakeholders maximizing and sharing communitive resources and then advocating for a systems change at a local state and federal level," Tarrah Westercamp from the Indiana school program manager of No Kid Hungry said.
The goal is to help more children have the nutrition they need to be successful in and out of the classroom.
"And I don't think a child should potentially have to go hungry because they can't make it to the cafeteria to get breakfast before the bell or because their family may not be able to afford it... Really making sure students have that access is just vital," Katelyn Kutemeier the Community Wellness Coordinator, State Specialist-School Wellness, Purdue Extension Nutrition Education Program said.
She also adds one in six kids in Indiana could be facing hunger.... making this initiative even more important.
"Food has been a need and some cases a real struggle for people to obtain and to be able to afford for a variety of reasons," she said.
Westercamp says she's seen some tough cases over the years when dealing with food insecurity.
She says, in the past students have asked to take home food to share with their families.
"Kindergartener's first-graders coming up to me asking if they could have some to take back to their parents because they didn't have any that really broke my heart cause this is a kindergartener worrying about their family," she said.
Overall school leaders like Westercamp are hoping this initiative will make a positive difference in the lives of many young students.
March 7th is National School Breakfast Week. This is a time when schools across the nation make sure every child eats a meal before they start their day.