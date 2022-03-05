 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River near and downstream of Petersburg.

Wabash River near and downstream of Montezuma.

.Ongoing flooding continues on the White River at Petersburg and
points downstream, and most of the Wabash River from Montezuma
downstream.  Both rivers have crested and are receding for now. A
few points may briefly fall below flood stage before rising back
above in a day or two as additional rainfall is expected.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is
currently forecast to last well into next week, but could be
extended based on expected rainfall this weekend into early next
week. Additional portions of these and other waterways not currently
in flood may return to flood conditions late this weekend into early
next week based on this expected rainfall.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Sunday afternoon by around 1200
PM CST /100 PM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, MARCH 13...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Sunday, March 13.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Saturday the stage was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Monday afternoon to a crest of 18.3 feet Wednesday evening.
It will then fall below flood stage Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Initiative works to bridge the gap in food insecurity with children

  • Updated
  • 0
More children faced food insecurity last year during pandemic

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Food insecurity with children is still being felt across the nation but also right here in the Wabash Valley. Now Indiana schools and various partners are stepping up to feed kids.

The Indiana Partnership for Hunger-Free students is working to make sure children have a healthy school breakfast every morning.

This is a state-wide coalition of partners working to make this happen. Stakeholders who help include parents, administration, and more.

"The main goal is we're striving to eliminate hunger by engaging and educating stakeholders maximizing and sharing communitive resources and then advocating for a systems change at a local state and federal level," Tarrah Westercamp from the Indiana school program manager of No Kid Hungry said.

The goal is to help more children have the nutrition they need to be successful in and out of the classroom.

"And I don't think a child should potentially have to go hungry because they can't make it to the cafeteria to get breakfast before the bell or because their family may not be able to afford it... Really making sure students have that access is just vital,"  Katelyn Kutemeier the Community Wellness Coordinator, State Specialist-School Wellness, Purdue Extension Nutrition Education Program said.

She also adds one in six kids in Indiana could be facing hunger.... making this initiative even more important.

"Food has been a need and some cases a real struggle for people to obtain and to be able to afford for a variety of reasons," she said.

Westercamp says she's seen some tough cases over the years when dealing with food insecurity.

She says, in the past students have asked to take home food to share with their families.

"Kindergartener's first-graders coming up to me asking if they could have some to take back to their parents because they didn't have any that really broke my heart cause this is a kindergartener worrying about their family," she said.

Overall school leaders like Westercamp are hoping this initiative will make a positive difference in the lives of many young students.

March 7th is National School Breakfast Week. This is a time when schools across the nation make sure every child eats a meal before they start their day. For more info click here.

