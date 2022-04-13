 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette, Montezuma, and Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site.

.Rainfall amounts of one to two inches are expected today and
tonight across central Indiana, with the highest amounts anticipated
across western and southwestern Indiana. This will produce lowland
and minor flooding along the East Fork White, lower White, and
Wabash Rivers. River flooding should begin as early as overnight
tonight and last through next week in lower portions of the basins.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening to Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 9.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 18.0 feet early Sunday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Inflation rates hit 40-year high, could lead to more financial challenges

  • Updated
  • 0
Beef

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many people have felt a financial impact because of inflation.

This is especially the case at the grocery store.

Inflation is on the rise at a record pace.

Economists say any time in the past when we have had inflation this bad, trying to stop it has led to a recession.

Grocery prices are continuing to rise with no signs of slowing down.

Dr. Robert Guell is an economist at Indiana State University and said the rates are not looking good.

He says overall inflation is up more than 8.5%.

Meat is up nearly 15%.

Beef specifically is up 16%.

Dairy and bread are around 7%, just below the overall rate.

Guell said many younger people have not experienced this rate of inflation in their lifetime.

He says it has reached a 40-year high.

With this in mind, Guell said things could be looking grim as we look to move past the higher prices.

He said that is based on what has happened in the past.

"Here is the truly unfortunate history: We have zero experience, and I mean zero experience bringing inflation down from this level without a recession," Guell said.

If you would like to calculate how much inflation of certain products could impact you, click here.

