Inflation rates hit 40-year high, could lead to more financial challenges

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many people have felt a financial impact because of inflation.
This is especially the case at the grocery store.
Inflation is on the rise at a record pace.
Economists say any time in the past when we have had inflation this bad, trying to stop it has led to a recession.
Grocery prices are continuing to rise with no signs of slowing down.
Dr. Robert Guell is an economist at Indiana State University and said the rates are not looking good.
He says overall inflation is up more than 8.5%.
Meat is up nearly 15%.
Beef specifically is up 16%.
Dairy and bread are around 7%, just below the overall rate.
Guell said many younger people have not experienced this rate of inflation in their lifetime.
He says it has reached a 40-year high.
With this in mind, Guell said things could be looking grim as we look to move past the higher prices.
He said that is based on what has happened in the past.
"Here is the truly unfortunate history: We have zero experience, and I mean zero experience bringing inflation down from this level without a recession," Guell said.
If you would like to calculate how much inflation of certain products could impact you, click here.