Inflation rates are on the decline but not for much longer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As the summer months come to an end, the overall economy is seeing a bit of good news.
The 40-year high inflation rate has started to decline slightly. But this good news may only be short-lived.
And many Wabash Valley residents, including local students, are already seeing the impact.
"I usually get a Venti White Mocha from Starbucks and it used to be like $5.00 or $5.45, but now it's $5.85, Prab Nagra, a local student said. "It's going up. [Prices are] going up."
Nagra is a medical student at Indiana University taking classes on Indiana State's campus. He says the recent inflationary prices have been hard to handle, especially as a student with a lot of expenses.
"If you're like me and you don't have a lot of money in the bank and you are taking out loans and these loans are what I pay for my food with so I have a limited supply of money that I am using and it can be tough," Nagra said.
Recently, the United States Department of Labor revealed the overall inflation rate is now at 8.5% as of July. This is down from a four-decade high of 9.1% in June.
Local economists say there is one main reason behind this decline.
"It's almost entirely because gasoline prices came down," Dr. Robert Guell, a professor of economics at Indiana State University, said.
Earlier this summer, gas prices saw a record high reaching above the $5.00 mark for many places. But just recently those prices have dropped significantly with some people paying under $3.50 for a regular gallon of gas.
However, local economists say the drop in gas prices is only one part to a much bigger inflation picture.
"Everything else is going up and energy is going down but energy can only go like that for so long, so even if it stabilizes the dominant effect of everything else is up," Dr. Guell said.
Even though overall inflation rates did decline in July, economists warn that this is not something that should be celebrated.
"We should not break out the streamers and the noisemakers about the end of inflation quite so soon," he said.
The fear is that inflation may stay around the 8-9% mark for a long time which ultimately may lead to an economic recession.
But for now, there is something that students like Nagra can take comfort in.
"People as old as I am, remember inflation in the early 1980s, the first quarter of 1980 in particular, at almost 20%, so we aren't breaking that record, thankfully, we aren't breaking that record," Dr. Guell said.
We will know if inflation rates will continue on this decline or go back up, as many economists predict, in just a few weeks.