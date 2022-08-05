"Inflation is top of mind for everyone..." What to expect this back-to-school shopping season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- It's time to head back to the classroom! But filing up those backpacks is going to leave your wallet a bit more empty this year.

From gas to groceries, it seems inflation has affected the wallets of just about everyone.

"Inflation is the top of mind for everyone," Andrew Butters, Indiana University economics professor, said. "This is now coming in a host of different areas so we got a bit of a strain when it comes to households."

Now, back-to-school shopping is expected to add even more pressure on people's wallets.

The National Retail Federation predicts Americans will spend $37 billion on back-to-school shopping this year. With the Consumer Price Index at about 9%, Butters said you should expect to pay a bit more for school essentials.

"If you usually spend $300 last year in terms of your back-to-school shopping habits," he said. "You should expect to see that closer to $330."

So, how much does it cost locally for back to school?

News10 purchased items off of a 4th Grade Lost Creek Elementary School supply list. Items included pencils, markers, and crayons. The items on the list cost $89.35 with tax at Walmart.

But, Walmart managers at the 46 location said there are still ways to save.

"You can see a lot of things are rollback," Kelley Church, a Walmart digital coach said. "So, you're going to get the lowest price here. We also have the generic brand of the Cray-Z-Art, so there's a lot of options available."

While inflation and penny-pinching may be hard, Butters asked shoppers to tough it out.

"Hopefully, the policies the Federal Reserve is undertaking," he said. "As well as having certain supply chain options resolved. So, hopefully, this isn't something consumers have to face all that much longer."

To save some cash, Butters recommends shopping at different stores and price comparing. If you live in an area with tax-free holidays, take advantage of those too.