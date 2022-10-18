Inflation impacts on holiday shopping for businesses and consumers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People around the Wabash Valley are not waiting for the sales or the deals to start their holiday shopping. Inflation has caused many to start their shopping earlier this year.
From gas to rent to groceries - prices have continued to go up for months.
Consumer prices saw an increase of 8.5% in 2022. The rise in some product pricing has caused many customers to get a head start on their holiday shopping.
Have you already started your Christmas shopping?
Hannah Robbins, a local resident, spoke on how she is paying close attention to price drops when heading into the holidays.
"I know Amazon Prime did, like, and Target, did a second wind of the deals that they had," Robbins said. "So, I feel like that definitely contributed towards me looking into getting gifts earlier."
It is not just customers that have noticed a jump in prices.
Many local businesses are seeing firsthand the effects of inflation as they order inventory ahead of the holidays.
Molly Barrett, the owner of Maggie and Moe's Coffee and Flower shop, expressed how inflation has impacted her stores.
"We try to shop local and buy a lot of the things, but we still do have to order some stuff in because we order so many bagels, we order so many tea mixes, and of course our coffee," Molly Barrett said. "The prices of those have significantly increased."
While that increase may only mean a few extra cents for customers, to companies buying in bulk means those couple of cents add up fast.
Barrett keeps that in mind when ordering inventory for her stores.
"I probably do more ordering, less bulk, because I don't want that much inventory at any one time," she said. "So, instead of having 100 of one case, we might have 25, and then the next week, I can order 25 more."
Robbins mentioned that it does not take much to sway customers to change when they buy products. She says the effects of inflation has been the biggest influence yet.
"Another website that I have ordered from before, their shipping went up from five to eight dollars," Robbins said. "So, it's just little things like that that have altered where I shop, what I am buying, and when I am buying and all of those kinds of things."