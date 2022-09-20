Inflation forcing many, including SNAP users, to make hard choices

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Those using the SNAP program have had to endure some recent changes. In May, additional emergency SNAP benefits went away...but with the rise of inflation, for some families the regular SNAP benefits are not enough.
SNAP stands for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps.
The problem? The emergency COVID-19 relief benefits stopped in May.
This, in addition to inflation, has caused many families to struggle. One local women spoke about some of the hard decisions that have to be made for some families.
"You have to decide whether or not you are going to use the money to put more food on the table or are you going to pay this bill," Tiffany Fish said. "If you don't pay this bill then it gets shut off and you don't buy extra food."
Other families are have the same issues.
Many reached out via social media with their stories, including Nicole Hull who said, "Since we lost COVID SNAP benefits and prices went up, my food stamps do not even get us through two weeks."
Many are asking for the emergency funds to come back.
Marni Lemons, the communications director of the FSSA explained that this can only happen if there is a public health emergency declared at both the federal and state level.
In a statement Lemons said, "At this time Indiana does not have a public health emergency declaration, so unless and until that happens, emergency allotments may not return."
But for people like Fish, that extra help would be a welcomed relief. She explained that with the rising prices, even sales do not help.
'You can clip coupons all you want because you are running to 50 million different places and then you are using gas that is taking money from putting food on your table," she said. "So, either way you go, you can't win."
If you are looking to apply for SNAP benefits you can do so at www.IN.Gov.