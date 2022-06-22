Inflation forces closure of Terre Haute cotton candy shop

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Inflation is causing some local businesses to close their doors for good.
"Cotton Chaos" in Terre Haute sells gourmet cotton candy. It's been open for around two years.
The store will close its doors in August.
The store's owner, Tiffany Clark, says, "with the way the economy is going, it's just too expensive to remain open."
She adds that this is all due to the rising prices of her products like sugar. She also says she's noticed fewer people stopping by her store.
"We noticed a trend that the higher the gas prices increased the higher groceries have increased just due to basic inflation that the lower our sales have been," Clark told us.
You still have time to visit. The last day of business is August 7.