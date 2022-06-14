Inflation and heat affecting the Terre Haute Humane Society

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Terre Haute Humane Society suffered major damages after a storm a couple of months ago.
Construction began on June 13 to repair the damage.
The storm caused the dog receiving room's roof and inside to be partially destroyed. When the public brings in strays they stay in the room for at least 5 days to be cared for until joining the other dogs.
Now that the room is damaged dogs have had to be kept in garage. To repair the damages construction began on Monday.
The total cost for repairs will be around 65,000. This total has increased due to recent inflation causing materials to become more expensive.
An employee at the shelter says now that the society needs to put money towards repairs they need help with paying for materials for their animals.
"All of the construction that they're doing all that is gonna be expensive. we rely solely on donations. Dogfood, blankets, towels, cleaning supplies, that's all donations. So anything someone can do or bring is unbelievably appreciated."
The heat is also impacting the animals and workers at the shelter.
When workers clean the crates, the dogs stay outside until it is completely sanitized. The dogs only stay outside for a maximum of 30 minutes to prevent heat stroke.
Dogs are walked in the grass to protect their paw pads from getting burnt. Workers are also increasing the amount of water dogs receive and keeping lots of ice in it to cool them down.
Employees say the need for constant AC is becoming more expensive with recent inflation, but say it is necessary to keep the dogs healthy.
"This is a big building so you got all that air conditioning spreading around so it's gonna go up and you have that heat combatting that air conditioning so prices are going to go up."
Click here to learn how to become a volunteer or make a donation.