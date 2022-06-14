Inflation and heat affecting the Terre Haute Humane Society

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for a Air Quality Action Day on
Wednesday...June 15 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Delaware, Daviess, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Shelby, Tippecanoe
and Vigo.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Inflation and heat affecting the Terre Haute Humane Society

  • Updated
  • 0
Terre Haute Humane Society

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Terre Haute Humane Society suffered major damages after a storm a couple of months ago.

Construction began on June 13 to repair the damage. 

The storm caused the dog receiving room's roof and inside to be partially destroyed. When the public brings in strays they stay in the room for at least 5 days to be cared for until joining the other dogs.

Now that the room is damaged dogs have had to be kept in garage. To repair the damages construction began on Monday.

The total cost for repairs will be around 65,000. This total has increased due to recent inflation causing materials to become more expensive.

An employee at the shelter says now that the society needs to put money towards repairs they need help with paying for materials for their animals.

"All of the construction that they're doing all that is gonna be expensive. we rely solely on donations. Dogfood, blankets, towels, cleaning supplies, that's all donations. So anything someone can do or bring is unbelievably appreciated."

The heat is also impacting the animals and workers at the shelter. 

When workers clean the crates, the dogs stay outside until it is completely sanitized. The dogs only stay outside for a maximum of 30 minutes to prevent heat stroke.

Dogs are walked in the grass to protect their paw pads from getting burnt. Workers are also increasing the amount of water dogs receive and keeping lots of ice in it to cool them down.

Employees say the need for constant AC is becoming more expensive with recent inflation, but say it is necessary to keep the dogs healthy.

"This is a big building so you got all that air conditioning spreading around so it's gonna go up and you have that heat combatting that air conditioning so prices are going to go up."

Click here to learn how to become a volunteer or make a donation. 

Recommended for you