Inflation affecting car insurance rates

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River. .Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt, continue to keep minor flooding ongoing along much of the East Fork White, lower White and Wabash rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring on the Wabash River at Mount Carmel. The crest on the Wabash River is past Mount Carmel, the crest on the White River is past Hazleton, and the crest on the East Fork White River is near Shoals. Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is expected to last as long as about March 8. The East Fork White river is expected to remain in flood until about March 3. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 945 PM CST /1045 PM EST/. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until late Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Residential property of about 50 river cabins begin to flood. North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas near West Terre Haute begin to flood. Flooding closes more county roads. Lowland agricultural flooding is in progress. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 AM CST Tuesday /9:30 AM EST Tuesday/ the stage was 20.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CST Tuesday /9:30 AM EST Tuesday/ was 21.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Thursday evening and continue falling to 10.3 feet Friday, March 11. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&