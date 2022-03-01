Inflation affecting car insurance rates

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The United States is experiencing the highest inflation rates in decades.
It's affecting everything from the cost of gas to a trip to the grocery store.
As car insurance rates continue to rise, it's important to know ways to save.
The consumer credit reporting company, Experian, encourages people to use its tool that allows them to compare rates.
Click here to use some of those tools.
You can compare rates to over 40 insurance providers. Having a strong credit score can also help you qualify for better rates.
The Senior Director of Public Education and Advocacy for Experian, Rod Griffin, encourages people to use the tools available.
"Take advantage of the tools available to you to stretch your dollar further and be able to continue to live your best life and save money wherever you can," Griffin said.