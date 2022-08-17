"Infectious disease is a real thing..." Daviess Co. sees low vaccination rates for kids

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WTHI)- With students heading back to the classroom, local health departments are hoping parents will prioritize getting vaccinated.
This is especially true at the Daviess County Health Department. According to the Indiana Department of Health, only 48% of the Daviess County children have completed their early vaccination series. The county has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state.
"Basically, infectious disease is a real thing," Kellie Streeter, the administrator at the Daviess County Health Department, said. "Protecting our children from these diseases, especially at a young age is vital."
Streeter recognizes the county does have some low vaccination rates for kids. Streeter said this is because the pandemic delayed many children from getting those first shots. She said receiving at least one of those shots would help prevent outbreaks of one particular disease.
"We do see chickenpox as being a problem here," Streeter said. "If you take out our chickenpox vaccination rate, we would be at 75%. So, that is a concern."
Vaccination concerns are not limited to Daviess County. It's a concern across the state.
Within the past few years, the rate of children receiving their first shots has declined. According to the Indiana Department of Health, in 2020, 70% of children had completed their first vaccination series. In 2021, that number dropped to 61%. Currently, only 58% of Hoosier children have received their first series. The Department of Health said the state currently ranks 41st in the nation for vaccinated children.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said these low vaccination rates are concerning because vaccines protect the long-term health of kids.
"Vaccines are very safe," she said. "We've been using them for decades now. We want to protect children against those diseases that can cause things like sterility, like mumps in young men. From things like pertussis that has an increased risk in death in our children."
It's risks like these that are mobilizing the Daviess County Health Department. Streeter said they've been holding special clinics, extending the department's hours and presenting at school registrations.
Streeter said the health department is there to help and educate parents.
"I know a lot of it has to do with just not really understanding what the child needs that causes some hesitancy," she said. "So, if parents have questions about what's good for their children and what they need and why they can call here anytime."
To receive a vaccine, your child does not have to have health insurance.
You can contact the Daviess County Health Department at 812-254-8666.