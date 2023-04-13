Indy 500 Pacer car stops at Vincennes University.

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indy 500 made its way to southern Indiana today.
Automotive students and professors at Vincennes University were able to take pictures and sit inside the Indy 500 Pacer car.
A mentor at the college, who also serves on the Indy 500 Board, has allowed students to check out the car for the last two years.
Max Stern is an automotive student.
He said checking out the car was a nostalgic feeling.
"My grandma used to work for a sponsor for the Indy 500," said Stern.
"We used to go to practices growing up. I got to meet a lot of the drivers and it was a really cool experience."