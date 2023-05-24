Indy 500 drivers prepare for race day

INDIANA (WTHI) - The Indy 500 is right around the corner, and drivers and their teams are extremely busy preparing for the big race.
News 10 got to talk with driver Ryan Hunter-Reay. He took the checkered flag in 2014 and wants to claim victory again this year by crossing the yard of bricks first!
"To have my face on the Borg Warner Trophy is something really cool. I can always take my kids to go and see that trophy at the museum and share those memories with them, so it is for so many reasons the most important race," Ryan Hunter-Reay shared.
All of the drivers have been practicing every day to give it their best shot come Sunday.