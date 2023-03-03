INDOT warns drivers to slow down ahead of construction season

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Transportation says construction workers will be out and about soon.
They say a few projects will be going on between winter and spring.
The department is encouraging people to drive carefully if they see construction signs or workers.
INDOT says four out of five people killed in work zones are the drivers.
But, they say you should still be mindful of people out on the roads working.
"Just remember these people have families, they're moms, dads, brothers, sisters, friends, and they're just people, so just make sure you're considering their safety, considering what they have to go back to at home, what they want to go back to at home, so just make sure you're slowing down," Megan DeLucenay, the public relations director at INDOT said.
The official start of construction season starts April 1.