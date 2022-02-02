INDOT urges motorists to stay home during winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Department of Transportation urged motorists to stay off roads and health officials canceled COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics Tuesday while a major winter storm is expected to impact the state over the next few days.

The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for areas north of Interstate 70 from 7 a.m. Wednesday morning to 1 a.m. Friday morning and winter storm watches were posted for the rest of Indiana.

The Indiana Toll Road banned all triple and double semitrailers from early Wednesday through 6 p.m. Thursday as well as high-profile steel haulers and high-profile oversize permit loads.

The Indiana Department of Health said all state-run mobile COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday and state-run mobile clinics in Porter, La Porte, St. Joseph, Pulaski, Huntington, DeKalb, Cass, Fountain/Warren, Shelby, Madison, Howard, Vigo and vermillion counties will be closed Thursday as well a clinic across from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Local officials asked motorists to stay off roads because of expected icy and snowy conditions.