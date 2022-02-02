 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Rain will transition to snow with a brief period of
freezing rain or sleet expected. Total snow accumulations in
excess of 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central
Indiana.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 1 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...As temperatures drop below freezing, the
rain from Tuesday night into early Wednesday will melt leading
to a frozen slush below the snow which may further cause travel
issues.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling
1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

INDOT urges motorists to stay home during winter storm

Cold_Winter Snow

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Department of Transportation urged motorists to stay off roads and health officials canceled COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics Tuesday while a major winter storm is expected to impact the state over the next few days.

The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for areas north of Interstate 70 from 7 a.m. Wednesday morning to 1 a.m. Friday morning and winter storm watches were posted for the rest of Indiana.

The Indiana Toll Road banned all triple and double semitrailers from early Wednesday through 6 p.m. Thursday as well as high-profile steel haulers and high-profile oversize permit loads.

The Indiana Department of Health said all state-run mobile COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday and state-run mobile clinics in Porter, La Porte, St. Joseph, Pulaski, Huntington, DeKalb, Cass, Fountain/Warren, Shelby, Madison, Howard, Vigo and vermillion counties will be closed Thursday as well a clinic across from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Local officials asked motorists to stay off roads because of expected icy and snowy conditions.

