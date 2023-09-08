 Skip to main content
INDOT to offering engineering scholarships to Indiana students - here's how to apply

  • Updated
The Indiana Department of Transportation is looking for young engineers to apply for its scholarship.

The scholarship is available for undergrad and graduate students in civil engineering. Recipients get a little over $3,000 per semester for up to five years.

Plus, an opportunity for paid employment during summer breaks and after graduation.

To qualify, students need to be studying full-time at a certified civil engineering school in Indiana. Local schools include, Rose-Hulman and Indiana State.

Applications must be submitted by December 31. Learn how to apply here.

