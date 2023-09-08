INDOT to offering engineering scholarships to Indiana students - here's how to apply

The Indiana Department of Transportation is looking for young engineers to apply for its scholarship.
The scholarship is available for undergrad and graduate students in civil engineering. Recipients get a little over $3,000 per semester for up to five years.
Plus, an opportunity for paid employment during summer breaks and after graduation.
To qualify, students need to be studying full-time at a certified civil engineering school in Indiana. Local schools include, Rose-Hulman and Indiana State.
Applications must be submitted by December 31. Learn how to apply here.