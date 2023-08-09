INDOT to hold Vermillion County listening session

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Transportation will soon be making safety upgrades to a Vermillion County road.
INDOT will add turning lanes to several intersections on State Road 63, near Cayuga.
It will also replace bridge decks on the road.
The total project will cost $8.2 million.
On Thursday, you can voice your thoughts on the project and learn more about what's being done.
The community listening session is happening at the North Vermillion High School cafeteria.
Doors open at 5:30. Phase one of the project starts on Monday.
Lane restrictions for the project are expected to last through November.