INDOT says to expect delays, more roadwork planned for I-70

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - More road work is planned for Interstate 70 this summer. That means you should expect more travel delays.
News 10 spoke with the Indiana Department of Transportation for an update on construction.
INDOT says patchwork is continuing on I-70 between Terre Haute and Indianapolis.
Drivers have certainly noticed traffic down to one lane in areas, and INDOT says that that will continue through the end of the month.
Crews are expected to start work on another project near little point on July 25.
That work will require lane restrictions and is expected to wrap up by October.
INDOT says drivers may consider taking U.S. Highway 40 to avoid the construction.