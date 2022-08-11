INDOT provides an update for ongoing construction projects

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you hit the roads in the Wabash Valley, you've likely noticed several road-closed signs - but several have started to reopen.
State Road 63 between Terre Haute and Clinton is ready for drivers. The northbound lanes were closed, but as of Thursday morning that is no longer the case.
Interstate 70 is also seeing a lot of roadwork.
In Brazil, there will be daily and nightly restrictions for patchwork from exit 23 at State Road 59 to County Road 900.
Near the Illinois border, it'll be down to one lane from the west side of the Wabash River bridge and the state line. That's going to last until June of next year.
Crews are installing a new culvert near Little Point. Restrictions are down to two lanes between County Road 1100 and US 231. That'll last until the end of October.
INDOT says the interstate is seeing so many projects because it is such an important road.
"Especially with I-70 being heavily traveled, especially by semis, that's an area that we typically keep an eye on a little more than others," Megan DeLucenay said.