INDOT prepares for incoming winter storm, urges drivers to stay off roads Wednesday morning

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Storm Team 10 warns the winter storm could impact your morning commute on Wednesday.
That's why the Indiana Department of Transportation is sending hundreds of trucks out to treat the roads.
INDOT officials say all trucks will be out in the early Wednesday morning hours and through the rest of the week.
They will be on a full call-out. That means every available truck and driver will be rotating through 12-hour shifts.
The storm team says we will see a "snowy-slush" mix from this storm -- much different than what we saw in December.
INDOT officials say the most important thing will be clearing it off the roads.
They say if you absolutely have to commute Wednesday morning, make sure you plan accordingly.
"I know the morning commute is already stressful for some people. So, with this added weather -- we just want to make sure that you're prepared. That you know before you go. Make sure you're checking in with your news stations," INDOT Public Relations Director Megan Delucenay said.
We have the latest on the incoming winter storm on air and online at wthitv.com.