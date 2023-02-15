INDOT plans to make a Vermillion County intersection safer, find out how

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There are plans to make a Vermillion County intersection safer.
The Indiana Department of Transportation hosted a public hearing in Cayuga on Wednesday.
The Department has plans to make some changes to a section of State Road 63. It's at the intersection of County Road 1650 North, near the Beef House in Highland Township.
Since 2019, there have been 18 crashes, including one fatality in this area.
Megan Delucenay with INDOT says the goal is to improve safety and reduce the number of crashes.
"We're planning to put in an RCI -- which is a reduced conflict intersection. It's exactly how it sounds. You are reducing the points where vehicles can collide," INDOT Public Relations Director Megan Delucenay said.
The reduced conflict intersection, or RCI will eliminate 20 of the dangerous conflict points, taking that number from 24 down to four.
The plan is to eliminate an existing cross over, add signage and lights, and add median U-turn accommodations.
Construction will be in two phases.
- Phase one will include outside construction on the shoulders.
- Phase two will be inside lane construction.
Delucenay says travel should not be impacted.
"You'll still be able to get through. You might have to slow down a little bit. We are making sure that we will be doing work in phases. So, we don't have to close the whole thing," Delucenay said.
Still, county leaders like Rj Dunavan are worried that fixing this intersection will move those conflict points further north. He wants them to look at other options.
"I'm just not sold on the fact that this j-turn is going to fix everything. You know, I may be wrong. They may install it, and it may reduce the crashes, but you're making semis cross more lanes of traffic, and block more roads," Vermillion County Commissioner Rj Dunanvan said.
He says many community members agree.
"I think they're all concerned, and they don't want this j-turn. They've seen it in bigger cities. They've seen it in other communities, and they don't see the safety aspect from it," Dunavan said.
INDOT is taking comments from the public through March 1. You can send your comments here.
Construction is currently scheduled to begin in spring of 2024 and run through that summer.