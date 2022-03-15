 Skip to main content
INDOT awards Vincennes major grant

  • Updated
  • 0
Main Street Vincennes

Main Street Vincennes

 WTHI Editor

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) -- The City of Vincennes is received $3,074,400.00 from the Indiana Department of Transportation. 

This is  Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) funds for the construction portion of the Washington Ave. Project from Emison Ave. to St. Clair Street.

This is the Phase II of the Washington Ave.

Project and construction for this phase is expected to start near the end of 2027.

Construction for the first phase of the Washington Ave. Project starts in 2023 and runs from Emison Ave. to Belle Crossin. 

News 10 at 6 producer

Producer of News 10 at 6. Have a question or story idea? Reach out to me!

