INDOT awards Vincennes major grant

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) -- The City of Vincennes is received $3,074,400.00 from the Indiana Department of Transportation.
This is Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) funds for the construction portion of the Washington Ave. Project from Emison Ave. to St. Clair Street.
This is the Phase II of the Washington Ave.
Project and construction for this phase is expected to start near the end of 2027.
Construction for the first phase of the Washington Ave. Project starts in 2023 and runs from Emison Ave. to Belle Crossin.