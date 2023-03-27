INDOT announces upcoming Interstate 70 lane restrictions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced restrictions on I-70 in Vigo County for continued work on a resurfacing project.
The work will begin on or after Friday, April 7. There will be lane and shoulder restrictions in the eastbound and westbound lanes, between State Road 641 and the Illinois State Line.
Work will begin on the westbound lanes, and then shift to the eastbound lanes. There will always be a 12-foot lane available. These restrictions are expected to last through early September, weather permitting.
This contract was awarded to Rieth Riley Construction for $12.1 million. It involves an HMA Overlay from approximately 6.85-miles west of U.S. 41 (Illinois State Line) to approximately 1.68-miles west of U.S. 41 (Wabash River). It also involves bridge deck maintenance work in various places along I-70.
INDOT reminds motorists to slow down, use caution and consider worker safety when traveling through a work zone.