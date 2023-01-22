 Skip to main content
INDOT announces demolition and renovation on a I-70 welcome center

INDIANA (WTHI) - INDOT has released that new construction will begin at a welcome center on Interstate 70. Officials revealed more about the plan moving forward.

INDOT plans on demolishing and then renovating the existing Clear Creek Welcome Center. The center is located on I-70, right on the Indiana-Illinois border.   

This is one location out of 21 in Indiana that will cost over $30 million to complete. The entire project is state and federally funded with around $500 million.   

Officials hope to provide an up-to-date and welcoming space for visitors.

"We're trying to just kind of give a boost to our tourism department. We want people to feel welcome when they come into our state, whether it's for business or for fun. When you come to a rest area if you've been on a long journey, we want you to feel like you're at a destination," said Megan DeLucenay, INDOT public relations director.

Demolition and construction is expected to begin this summer.

