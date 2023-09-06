 Skip to main content
Indiana's Wabash Valley counties opt-in for new health initiative

  • Updated
  • 0

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - More state money will soon be coming to local counties to benefit Hoosier health.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb says 86 of the state's 92 counties have opted-in to a new initiative. It's called "Health First Indiana."

It allows counties to get more money for public health services. All of the Wabash Valley's Indiana counties have opted in.

Starting next year, they each will get a share of $75 million. Counties used to share under $7 million in state money each year. This new program is the result of legislation passed earlier this year.

