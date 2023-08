WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Hoosier emergency responders are doing their part to help Hawaii recover.

The Indiana Task Force 1 is sending 70 members to Maui. They depart from Indianapolis Thursday night.

They'll join a structural specialist, and a human remains detection canine team that are already on the island. Once there, the teams will be given an area to conduct searches.

They will look for the missing and clear damage.